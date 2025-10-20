Scourton tallied two total tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

With Patrick Jones (back) expected to miss the remainder of the season, Scourton drew a start and played a larger role on the Panthers' defense in Week 7. The 2025 second-round pick from Texas A&M made a huge impact rushing the passer, tallying six pressures and 1.5 sacks. He's now recorded 11 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended across his first seven NFL games. Following Sunday's performance, Scourton is expected to remain an integral part of the Panthers' pass rush as the season progresses.