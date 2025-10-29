Scourton recorded five total tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, during Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

The 2025 second-round pick from Texas A&M continues to impress while filling in for the injured Patrick Jones (back). Across the Panthers' last two games, Scourton has logged seven pressures and 2.0 sacks, emerging as one of the team's top edge rushers. He's expected to continue starting opposite D.J. Wonnum in the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.