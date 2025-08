Scourton (hamstring) did not participate in Friday's practice, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

Scourton was the Panthers' second-round pick at No. 51 overall after he recorded 17.0 sacks during his three-year collegiate career, split between Purdue and Texas A&M. He's expected to help key a Carolina pass rush alongside D.J. Wonnum (back) and Patrick Jones.