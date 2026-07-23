Panthers' Nic Scourton: Injures knee in practice

Scourton was carted off the field with a right knee injury during Thursday's practice, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coach Dave Canales confirmed after practice that Scourton will undergo further testing on the injured right knee, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. A second-round pick last year, Scourton appeared in all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, making eight starts, and piled up 47 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, on 68 percent of the defensive snaps. He's expected to play a more prominent role in his second season and is a defender Carolina can't afford to lose to a serious injury off the edge.