Scourton (illness) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Scourton isn't in line to play Saturday due to heat-related symptoms. The rookie second-rounder was able to overcome a hamstring injury to play in the Panthers' preseason opener against the Browns, when he played 17 snaps (16 on defense, one on special teams) while recording two total tackles, including a sack. Scourton should have enough to time to recover to be available for the Panthers' preseason finale against the Steelers on Thursday.