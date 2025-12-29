Panthers' Nic Scourton: Notches sack vs. Seahawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scourton tallied four total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Scourton was one of three Panthers to get after the quarterback during Sunday's loss, notching a strip-sack on Sam Darnold in the second quarter that set up a game-tying field goal. Scourton, a 2025 second-round pick from Texas A&M, has now tallied 42 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble over 16 appearances this season. He's expected to remain a crucial part of Carolina's defensive line in the Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers.
