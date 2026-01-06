Scourton recorded 47 total tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Scourton, a 2025 second-round pick from Texas A&M, emerged as Carolina's most productive pass rusher during his rookie campaign. He led the team in pressures (34), tied for the team lead in sacks (5.0) and ranked second on the defense in tackles for loss (seven). Among rookie edge rushers, Scourton led the group with 47 total tackles while finishing with the third-most sacks as well. He was a major reason for the Panthers' defensive improvements this season and is expected to remain the team's top edge rusher following the 2025 playoff run.