Panthers' Nic Scourton: Suffers ACL tear

Scourton (knee) suffered a torn ACL injury in practice Thursday and will miss the 2026 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2025 second-round linebacker had a productive rookie campaign, totaling 47 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games. With the starting pass rusher unable to help the Panthers defend the NFC South title, Patrick Jones, Princely Umanmielen and Trevis Gipson likely will be asked to step up and assist the defense throughout the 2026 season.