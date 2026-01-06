Scott recorded 111 total tackles (64 solo) and three passes defensed, including one interception, across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The veteran safety was an integral part of the Panthers' defensive success this season, tallying a career-high 111 stops, the second-most on the team. Scott also played a career-high 1,035 defensive snaps while starting all 17 of Carolina's regular-season contests. He signed a one-year deal to remain with the Panthers last offseason and will likely receive a significant pay increase wherever he lands following Carolina's 2025 playoff run.