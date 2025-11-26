Scott recorded eight total tackles (one solo) in Monday night's 20-9 loss to San Francisco.

Scott was able to finish tied for second on the team in takedowns with Tre'von Moehrig (suspension), securing eight stops for the third time in the last five contests. The 30-year-old has now registered 66 total tackles (33 solo), two passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 12 games this season.