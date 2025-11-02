default-cbs-image
Scott (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Scott was working through a groin issue during Week 9 prep, but the seventh-year safety has been cleared to play against Green Bay. The 2019 seventh-rounder has accumulated 41 tackles (25 solo) and two pass defenses through the first eight games of the regular season.

