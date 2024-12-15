Scott (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The safety was activated from injured reserve Friday, but he will now miss his seventh straight game. Scott played a third safety role alongside Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller when he was healthy, recording 28 tackles (15 solo) and two pass breakups in seven contests. Demani Richardson, Lonnie Johnson and Sam Franklin are the next available safeties with Scott out.