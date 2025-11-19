Panthers' Nick Scott: Makes eight tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott recorded eight tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Falcons.
Scott had one of his most productive games of the season, matching his season-high in tackles. Only two were solo, but Scott has been a reliable contributor all season and is pacing toward setting a new career high in tackles and potentially defensive snaps.
