Scott logged 10 tackles (nine solo) during the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Scott logged 10 tackles for a second consecutive game, including a season-high nine solo stops. He has logged at least eight tackles in each of his last five games and is up to 95 tackles (53 solo), three pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery through 15 regular-season games. Scott has two more opportunities to reach the tackling century mark for the first time in his seven-year NFL career, starting this Sunday against the Seahawks.