Scott tallied eight total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

The veteran safety from Penn State had his most productive game of the season in the Week 8 loss, finishing with the second-most tackles on Carolina's defense. Scott has now started all eight of the Panthers' games thus far, recording 41 total tackles and two passes defended. He's expected to continue starting alongside Tre'von Moehrig in Carolina's secondary heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.