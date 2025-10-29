Panthers' Nick Scott: Tending to groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
Scott did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.
Scott recorded a season-high eight tackles (five solo) during the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Bills while playing 62 of 63 defensive snaps. He likely sustained his groin injury at some point during the Week 8 loss, but he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Packers.