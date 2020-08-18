Head coach Matt Rhule said Bayless' knee swelled up Monday night, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Rhule gave an injury update on Bayless and simultaneously praised the undrafted rookie wide receiver, saying Bayless "can help us this year." That's quite the endorsement, although it's not entirely surprising because Bayless racked up 93 receptions for 1,653 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season at Arkansas State. The 23-year-old will look to recover quickly to stay on track for a spot on the 53-man roster.