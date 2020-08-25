Walker remains locked in a battle with Will Grier for the team's back up job, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

With Teddy Bridgewater locked into the starting role with the Panthers, the battle remains open to back fill Bridgewater. Walker started strong in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks before the season was cancelled, posting 15 touchdowns and a 5-0 record to begin the season. The 25-year-old has never played in a regular-season NFL game, however, and it could be hard battling Grier since the team invested a 2019 third-round pick in the West Virginia product. It's unclear if the team will keep three quarterbacks on the roster or fill the roster spot at a different position.