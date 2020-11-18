Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Walker and Will Grier will receive equal reps in practice this week while competing for the No. 2 quarterback role, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Walker served as the top backup last weekend, and he was thrust into action late during Sunday's blowout loss to the Buccaneers after Teddy Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain in his knee. The former XFL star struggled in limited action against a tough Tampa Bay defense, as he completed just two of four passes for 12 yards and failed to move Carolina's offense on the final drive of the day. In the event that Bridgewater's injury forces him to miss time, one of Walker or Grier will line up under center versus the Lions in Week 11.