Walker finished the 2020 season with 32 completions on 56 attempts for 368 passing yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in four games played.

Walker, after a successful spell in the XFL, reunited with his college coach Matt Rhule in Carolina last offseason. In his first NFL campaign, the 25-year-old served as Teddy Bridgewater's backup, but got to start with the veteran sidelined in Week 11 versus the Lions. Walker finished with 258 passing yards, a touchdown and two interception while leading the Panthers to a 20-0 victory. While that performance supplanted his status as a capable second option, Walker didn't fare as well in relief of an injured Bridgewater in Week 17 versus the Saints, completing just five of 14 attempts for 95 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. Although he remains under contract for next season, Walker's job could be in jeopardy if Carolina opts to sign or draft another quarterback to go with Bridgewater in 2021.