Walker has the confidence of the Panthers coaching staff to back up Baker Mayfield while Sam Darnold (ankle) recovers from his injury suffered in Friday's preseason finale versus the Bills, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Walker entered Friday's game after Mayfield and Darnold played the first three quarters. He completed 8 of 10 passes for 50 yards, but couldn't lead the Panthers to any points on his two drives. However, with rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) out for the season and Darnold now expected to miss at least one month, Walker finds himself as Carolina's second-stringer heading into Week 1.