Walker is expected to be the starting quarterback for Friday's preseason matchup with the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers are playing mostly second and third string players Friday night, leaving Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the bench while they battle for the regular season starting spot. Walker will enter the 2022 campaign as the third option at quarterback behind Mayfield and Darnold, getting additional reps in the team's second preseason contest.