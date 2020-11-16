Walker replaced the injured Teddy Bridgewater (knee) in the fourth quarter and completed two of four passes for 12 yards in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Walker was forced into the fray after Bridgewater was sacked on a third-down play with just over five minutes left in Sunday's contest. With Bridgewater unable to continue, Walker conducted an unsuccessful fourth-down attempt before leading the Panthers on their final offensive drive, which ended in a punt. After the game, it was revealed Bridgewater would undergo an MRI on his knee to determine the extent of his issue. Although some reports suggest the injury isn't believed to be overly serious, if Bridgewater is slowed at all, Walker and Will Grier would figure to command more snaps in the buildup to Week 11's game against the Lions.