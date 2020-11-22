Walker will receive the start at quarterback Sunday against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Walker came on in relief in last week's loss to the Buccaneers after Teddy Bridgewater exited with an MCL sprain in his right knee. Though the Panthers were hopeful Bridgewater would be ready to go for the Week 11 matchup, Carolina ultimately made their top signal-caller inactive for the first time this season. Coach Matt Rhule will award Walker the start over Will Grier after both players saw action with the first-team offense in practice this week, so Walker may have a short leash if he struggles to find a rhythm early on in Sunday's contest. Over his limited action behind Bridgewater this season, the former XFL standout has completed three of eight attempts for 15 yards.