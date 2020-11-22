Walker completed 24 of 34 passes for 258 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Panthers' 20-0 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on five rushes, and he fumbled once but recovered.

Making what could be termed a quasi-last-minute spot start for Teddy Bridgewater (knee) -- whose status was in doubt until pregame warmups -- Walker acquitted himself very well overall in his first NFL opportunity to open a game under center. The former XFL star displayed impressive accuracy even while keeping his targets limited to just four pass catchers overall. However, three of those were the top wideout trio of DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson, who Walker hit for at least one double-digit completion apiece, including a nifty 17-yard touchdown toss to Samuel. Carolina's defense also played its best game of the season by far, helping support the inexperienced signal-caller with its play. Bridgewater reportedly is likely to return for a Week 12 road matchup versus the Vikings, but even if this turns out to be Walker's only start, he undoubtedly picked up some valuable experience and proved he's capable of stepping in should the former go down again at any point.