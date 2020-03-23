Panthers' P.J. Walker: Joins crowded QB room in Carolina
Walker is signing with the Panthers, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Walker was well on his way to MVP honors in the XFL, posting a 15:4 TD:INT ratio while leading the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record. He previously spent time with the Colts' practice squad from 2017 to 2019, never quite making it to the active roster for a regular-season game. The 25-year-old now joins a crowded QB room in Carolina, where Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton (foot), Will Grier (foot) and Kyle Allen all have spots on the roster. Newton likely will be cut or traded soon enough, leaving Walker to duke it out with Grier and Allen for one or two roster spots behind Bridgewater. The XFL star may have been swayed by the chance to reunite with Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who was the head coach at Temple for each of Walker's four collegiate seasons.
