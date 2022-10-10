With Baker Mayfield likely out due to a high-ankle sprain, Walker is in line to start at quarterback for the Panthers' Week 6 matchup against the Rams on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker replaced Mayfield late in the team's Week 5 blowout loss to the 49ers and completed five of six passes for 60 yards. The undrafted quarterback out of Temple has appeared in nine games over the past two seasons with Carolina, but he's thrown just two touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, with Sam Darnold (ankle) and Matt Corral (foot) both on injured reserve, the Panthers don't have many options to turn to. Look for Carolina to make multiple moves this week to shore up its quarterback depth, which likely will include adding Jacob Eason to the active roster from the practice squad.