Walker completed 10 of 19 passes for 136 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders.
Walker somewhat surprisingly entered the contest ahead of rookie third-rounder Matt Corral, making him the third Panthers quarterback used behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Given those options, Walker seems unlikely to make Carolina's regular-season roster, making his usage over a developmental option like Corral interesting to note. With Darnold potentially tradeable prior to Week 1, it should be worthwhile to track how the Panthers deploy each of their current quarterback options over the remaining two preseason contests.