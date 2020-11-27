Walker is slated to move into a reserve role with Teddy Bridgewater (knee) on track to start Sunday's game in Minnesota, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Walker received his first NFL start over Will Grier last week against the Lions when Bridgewater was inactive due to an MCL sprain. The fourth-year pro essentially acted as a game manager while Carolina rolled to a 20-0 win, completing 24 of 34 passes for 258 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. With Bridgewater beginning Week 12 as a full practice participant, he looks like he'll be ready to reclaim starting duties Sunday, but Walker should stick ahead of Grier as the No. 2 quarterback.