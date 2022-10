Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being replaced by third-stringer Jacob Eason. He started in place of Baker Mayfield (ankle). Walker was originally evaluated for a head injury, but the injury appears to be to his neck instead.