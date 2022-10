Walker completed five of six passes for 60 yards after replacing Baker Mayfield (ankle) late in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.

The 27-year-old quarterback handled Carolina's final possession after Mayfield left the game, but Walker ran out of time to put any points on the board. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports that Mayfield was wearing a walking boot after the game, and if he ends up missing additional time, Walker could get the start in Week 6 against Aaron Donald and the Rams.