Coach Steve Wilks relayed Friday that Walker will start Sunday's game against the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the contest, but the Panthers haven't ruled out the possibility that he could suit up Sunday as a backup. Additionally, the team could elevate Jacob Eason from the practice squad ahead of Week 6 action. Walker thus represents a short-term fantasy option for those who roster Mayfield, are scrambling for a bye week plug-in or are simply looking to add depth in QB-heavy formats.