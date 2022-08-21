Walker completed 8 of 15 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots. He also was sacked four times and lost a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown.

Walker started and alternated quarters with rookie third-rounder Matt Corral. However, with Corral suffering a foot injury during the fourth quarter, Walker was called back in late to finish the game. Although he struggled while committing three turnovers Friday, Walker's chances of making Carolina's roster increased after it was subsequently revealed that Corral could now miss the entire 2022 campaign. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold currently competing for the Panthers' starting job, Walker could be kept as the third option, or potentially rise to become the second-stringer in the event Darnold is traded.