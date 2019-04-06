Collins (undisclosed) signed a contract with the Panthers on Friday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Collins spent last offseason with the Steelers but was eventually released with an injury settlement. He's healthy again and will add depth to the Panthers' offensive line, but a roster spot isn't guaranteed.

