Elflein is due to undergo a hip surgery that will end his 2022 season, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

A hip issue that cropped up after Week 6 held Elflein out of Sunday's win versus Tampa Bay, and it will now keep the 28-year-old center sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Bradley Bozeman should serve as a more-than-capable replacement for the rest of the year.