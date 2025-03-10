Jones (knee) is in line to sign a two-year contract worth up to $20 million with the Panthers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Jones recorded a career-best statline across the board in 15 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2024, with 39 tackles (19 solo), including 7.0 sacks, plus one forced fumble. He battled a knee injury down the stretch and missed the final two games of the year, but Jones figures to be healthy for the start of Carolina's offseason activities. The 2021 third-round pick looks primed to contribute as a rotational pass rusher with his new team.