Jones (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

The first-year Panther opened the team's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to an ankle injury. However, he upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue. Jones played 60-percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps in Week 1, recording just one total tackle. He's expected to continue starting as one of Carolina's top edge rushers as the season progresses.