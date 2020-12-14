Cooper caught all three of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

Cooper entered Sunday with just one reception on the season, but in playing nearly 60 percent of the offensive snaps, he was able to put together easily his best performance yet. The 25-year-old's outing was highlighted by a 32-yard catch in the fourth quarter, marking Carolina's longest play of the day. As the Panthers' third receiver at this stage in the season, Cooper will hope to keep his production up Saturday against the Packers.