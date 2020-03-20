Panthers' Pharoh Cooper: Headed to Carolina
Cooper is signing a one-year contract with the Panthers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Primarily known as a return specialist, Cooper actually got a good bit of run on offense with the Cardinals last season, catching 25 of 33 targets for 243 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. He'll probably be the fourth or fifth wide receiver in Carolina, but it isn't out of the question that he could challenge fellow new addition Seth Roberts for the No. 3 job.
