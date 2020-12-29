Cooper didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 20-13 win over Washington.
Cooper played just 10 snaps on offense. While he started the year as Carolina's primary kick returner, running back Trenton Cannon has seemingly taken over that job of late. Cooper is still the team's main punt returner.
