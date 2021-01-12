Cooper finished the 2020 season with five catches on eight targets for 73 yards in 16 games played.

Cooper also served as a returner for the Panthers, taking back 20 punts for 117 yards and 18 kickoffs for 430 more. That special-teams work was where most of Cooper's value was derived, as he featured on less than 15 percent of the offensive snaps. As he now becomes an unrestricted free agent, Cooper will hope to sign with a team looking for help in the return game and at receiver.