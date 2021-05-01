Panthers' Phil Hoskins: Depth piece selected by Carolina By RotoWire Staff May 1, 2021 at 5:53 pm ET1 min read The Panthers selected Hoskins in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.Hoskins is another large space eater in the middle of a defense. The Panthers have a number of big bodies at defensive tackle so it's possible Hoskins might be fighting for a roster spot early on. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.