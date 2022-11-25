Walker (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Walker's expected to miss a second consecutive game after spraining his ankle in Week 10 against the Falcons. Sam Darnold is expected to make his first start of the season for the struggling Panthers offense, while Baker Mayfield will work as the backup if Walker sits out as expected.
More News
-
Panthers' PJ Walker: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Panthers' PJ Walker: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Panthers' PJ Walker: Out with high-ankle sprain•
-
Panthers' PJ Walker: Looks primed for another start•
-
Panthers' PJ Walker: Steers clear of turnovers in win•
-
Panthers' PJ Walker: Will start Thursday versus Atlanta•