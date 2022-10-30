Walker completed 19 of 36 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 37-24 loss to Atlanta. He added a 20-yard scramble on his only rushing attempt.

Walker was dreadful in the first half, completing only six of 15 passes for 67 yards and throwing a pick-six in the final minute before halftime. He heated up after halftime and appeared to produce the game-winning play by finding DJ Moore for a 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown with 12 seconds left. Carolina subsequently missed the game-winning PAT attempt and a game-winning field-goal try in overtime, wasting Walker's bounce-back effort before Atlanta converted the game-winning kick. Despite coming up short in this one, Walker likely did enough to maintain the starting job in Week 9 against the Bengals.