Walker completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Panthers' 21-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Walker managed to turn in what was arguably the best game of his career against about the biggest-name opponent possible, with the Temple product managing to outduel Tom Brady in one of the most improbable results of a season full of them thus far. He opened the scoring just before halftime with a 20-yard scoring strike to DJ Moore, and he ultimately salted the game with a perfectly thrown 29-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble with 9:33 remaining. Baker Mayfield went into the weekend doubtful with his high-ankle sprain and was ultimately ruled inactive, and Sam Darnold (ankle) has already been designated for return from IR and began practicing this week. Therefore, Walker will likely need to put together another strong performance in a favorable Week 8 road matchup against the Falcons in order to have a chance to hold on to the starting role going into November.