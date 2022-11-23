Walker (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Walker was ruled out for Week 11 due to a high-ankle sprain after seeing game action in each of the previous six games. He was replaced as the starter by Baker Mayfield against the Ravens, but Sam Darnold is slated to start against Denver. If available, Walker figures to operate as the backup, but if he's sidelined again, Mayfield would be the only healthy quarterback available behind Darnold.
