Walker (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Walker emerged from Week 10 action with a high-ankle sprain, which is expected to sideline him for a second game in a row Sunday versus the Broncos. Interim coach Steve Wilks said as much Wednesday, when Walker was limited, as he wants to give the quarterback Carolina's Week 13 bye to aid his recovery further. This weekend, Sam Darnold will direct the offense, with Baker Mayfield backing him up.