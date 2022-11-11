Coach Steve Wilks said Friday that he expects Walker to start Week 11 against Baltimore but will continue to evaluate the QB position ahead of the game, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.

Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yard with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 25-15 win over Atlanta on Thursday, getting some assistance from a trio of dropped interceptions. He was benched at halftime for Baker Mayfield the week before in a blowout loss to Cincinnati, and somehow has accounted for only 671 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and three touchdowns through five starts (2-3 record). If Walker does indeed get another start, he'll be at or near the bottom of most Week 11 QB fantasy rankings for a trip to Baltimore.