Walker (ankle) is expected to play in Week 14 versus the Seahawks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

Walker will be ready to go for the Panthers' first game following their bye week after missing the last two contests with an ankle sprain. With Baker Mayfield being let go Monday, Walker will likely operate as the top backup quarterback option behind Sam Darnold for the stretch run. Walker has produced 731 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing for 39 yards over six games this year.