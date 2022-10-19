Coach Steve Wilks confirmed Wednesday that Walker (neck) will start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Though Wilks noted that Sam Darnold (ankle) looked good in his return to practice Wednesday, the team will turn to Walker in Week 7, with Baker Mayfield dealing with an ankle injury. Jacob Eason is slated to serve as Walker's backup on Sunday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Walker thus represents a short-term fantasy lineup option for those in QB-heavy formats or who are in need of a bye-week plug in.
More News
-
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury•
-
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Set to start Sunday•
-
Panthers' P.J. Walker: May start Week 6•
-
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Sees action late in Sunday's loss•
-
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Expected to back up Mayfield•